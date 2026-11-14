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🏥 Rapid City SD Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Roles
Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks just starting out. Here are several solid openings, from travel gigs to stable full-time roles.
Travel Labor & Delivery RN – $3,140/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel, 14-week assignment, 48 hrs/week, days or nights
- Pay: Approx. $3,140 per week
This L&D travel contract is in a busy maternal-child unit (about 175–200 births/month, high-risk patients). Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,428/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: Approx. $2,428 per week
Great fit if you’re a PT who likes steady daytime hours and travel perks. Agency offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Travel Diagnostic Medical Sonographer – $2,728/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr flexible shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,728 per week
Work as an ultrasound tech/sonographer doing a mix of abdominal, pelvic, and vascular imaging. Solid choice if you want flexible 10-hour shifts plus standard travel benefits.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,728/week
- Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: Approx. $2,728 per week
Join an oncology team operating linear accelerators and delivering radiation treatments. Good for experienced rad therapists wanting day shifts and travel pay.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $2,508/week
- Employer: Anders Group, LLC
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts
- Pay: Approx. $2,508 per week
RRT role with a Joint Commission–accredited agency, offering day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel stipends.
RN – Same Day Surgery Center
- Employer: Monument Health
- Location: Rapid City, SD – RCH Specialty Hospital
- Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week
- Pay: $35.00 – $43.75/hour + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus
Perioperative RN role in a fast-paced same-day surgery setting. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and growth opportunities in a large regional system.
Note: Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same position, so only included once here.
Float Pharmacist
- Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
Retail/clinical hybrid role for a pharmacist who likes knowing their patients by name. Expect patient care services, immunizations, tech supervision, competitive pay, store discounts, and health/retirement benefits.
Patient Care Coordinator – Clinic Front Office
- Employer: Quest Financial (for local medical clinic)
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Contract, 3+ months, 100% onsite
- Pay: $21/hour
Front-desk role greeting patients, handling phones, scheduling, and insurance details. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of customer service/admin and want hands-on clinic experience.
Patient Access Specialist I
- Employer: Monument Health
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $17.27 – $19.85/hour
Entry-level friendly role at the front end of the hospital revenue cycle—checking in patients, verifying insurance, and helping with scheduling. Includes health benefits, PTO, and room to grow inside the system.
Endovascular Hybrid Special Procedures Technologist
- Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (direct hire for regional health system)
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, rotating schedule
- Pay: $40.60 – $49.49/hour + up to $40,000 sign-on bonus
Advanced hybrid OR role assisting with endovascular and surgical procedures in scrub, monitor, and imaging positions. Strong match for experienced techs with ACLS/BLS and cardiology background, plus full hospital-style benefits.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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