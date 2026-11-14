Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both seasoned clinicians and folks just starting out. Here are several solid openings, from travel gigs to stable full-time roles.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 14-week assignment, 48 hrs/week, days or nights

Pay: Approx. $3,140 per week

This L&D travel contract is in a busy maternal-child unit (about 175–200 births/month, high-risk patients). Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel reimbursement.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: Approx. $2,428 per week

Great fit if you’re a PT who likes steady daytime hours and travel perks. Agency offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr flexible shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,728 per week

Work as an ultrasound tech/sonographer doing a mix of abdominal, pelvic, and vascular imaging. Solid choice if you want flexible 10-hour shifts plus standard travel benefits.

Employer: The Good Life MedStaff, LLC

The Good Life MedStaff, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: Approx. $2,728 per week

Join an oncology team operating linear accelerators and delivering radiation treatments. Good for experienced rad therapists wanting day shifts and travel pay.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr rotating shifts

Pay: Approx. $2,508 per week

RRT role with a Joint Commission–accredited agency, offering day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel stipends.

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD – RCH Specialty Hospital

Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week

Pay: $35.00 – $43.75/hour + up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Perioperative RN role in a fast-paced same-day surgery setting. Comes with strong benefits, PTO, tuition help, and growth opportunities in a large regional system.

Note: Also listed on Indeed; it’s the same position, so only included once here.

Employer: Safeway / Albertsons Companies

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Retail/clinical hybrid role for a pharmacist who likes knowing their patients by name. Expect patient care services, immunizations, tech supervision, competitive pay, store discounts, and health/retirement benefits.

Employer: Quest Financial (for local medical clinic)

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Contract, 3+ months, 100% onsite

Pay: $21/hour

Front-desk role greeting patients, handling phones, scheduling, and insurance details. Good fit if you have 2–4 years of customer service/admin and want hands-on clinic experience.

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $17.27 – $19.85/hour

Entry-level friendly role at the front end of the hospital revenue cycle—checking in patients, verifying insurance, and helping with scheduling. Includes health benefits, PTO, and room to grow inside the system.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions (direct hire for regional health system)

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, rotating schedule

Pay: $40.60 – $49.49/hour + up to $40,000 sign-on bonus

Advanced hybrid OR role assisting with endovascular and surgical procedures in scrub, monitor, and imaging positions. Strong match for experienced techs with ACLS/BLS and cardiology background, plus full hospital-style benefits.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.