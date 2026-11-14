Rapid City’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are solid options here from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Rapid City, SD (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology)

(South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$26.00 per hour

Lead daily food operations on campus, from cafeterias to events, while supporting and training staff. Any shift availability is needed, and you’ll get access to Sodexo’s full benefits, including PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition help, and more.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Listed as Internship (General Manager role)

Listed as (General Manager role) Pay: Competitive pay + eligible for quarterly bonuses (exact rate not listed)

Run the whole bakery-café: hiring, training, scheduling, and making sure guests get great service every shift. Comes with bonus potential, free on-shift meals, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition discounts, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Papa Murphy’s

Location: Rapid City, SD (East North Street)

Type: Part-time, evenings

Pay: $14.00–$16.00 per hour

Great fit for students or anyone wanting extra income with no late nights. You’ll make pizzas, help customers, keep things clean, and learn food prep and customer service, with flexible schedules, employee discounts, and some health/dental benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.