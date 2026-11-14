Rapid City has some solid options right now if you like working with kids or in sports training. Most of these are full-time and hands-on, great if you want real experience and steady hours.

Employer: Exos

Exos Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, unpaid internship for course credit

12–16 week, 20+ hours/week internship at a high-level performance center, working with athletes from youth to pro. You’ll learn strength & conditioning, Exos methodology, and can work toward the Exos Performance Specialist Certification (XPS).

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD – Rapid City Children’s Center

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week

Full-time, 40 hours/week Starting pay: $16.30–$19.29/hour (range varies by role)

Work with kids from 6 weeks to 12 years in a hospital-affiliated children’s center, creating lesson plans and a safe, nurturing space. Good fit if you have (or are working toward) early childhood education and want steady hours with a major local employer.

Employer: YMCA of the Black Hills

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday

Full-time, 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday Starting pay: $14.00/hour

Support early learning classrooms for ages 6 weeks–5 years, with daytime hours only. Great entry role if you’re at least 16, enjoy little kids, and want to grow in childcare with a mission-driven community organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.