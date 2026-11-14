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🎓 Rapid City Education Jobs: Multiple Childcare & Training Roles
Rapid City has some solid options right now if you like working with kids or in sports training. Most of these are full-time and hands-on, great if you want real experience and steady hours.
Sports Performance Intern - Spring 2027
- Employer: Exos
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, unpaid internship for course credit
12–16 week, 20+ hours/week internship at a high-level performance center, working with athletes from youth to pro. You’ll learn strength & conditioning, Exos methodology, and can work toward the Exos Performance Specialist Certification (XPS).
Child Care Aide or Provider
- Employer: Monument Health
- Location: Rapid City, SD – Rapid City Children’s Center
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week
- Starting pay: $16.30–$19.29/hour (range varies by role)
Work with kids from 6 weeks to 12 years in a hospital-affiliated children’s center, creating lesson plans and a safe, nurturing space. Good fit if you have (or are working toward) early childhood education and want steady hours with a major local employer.
Early Learning Classroom Aide
- Employer: YMCA of the Black Hills
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday
- Starting pay: $14.00/hour
Support early learning classrooms for ages 6 weeks–5 years, with daytime hours only. Great entry role if you’re at least 16, enjoy little kids, and want to grow in childcare with a mission-driven community organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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