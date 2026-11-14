Rapid City’s retail scene is busy right now, from gas stations to grocery and thrift. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K

Holiday Stationstores / Circle K Location: 1610 Caregiver Circle, Rapid City, SD

Type: Part-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

This convenience store role is all about greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1846 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD

Type: Part-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Similar customer service role with flexible schedules, weekly pay, benefits, and career growth. You’ll work the register, help with food program, and keep the store clean while working with a fast-paced, friendly team.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 2460 W. Chicago St., Rapid City, SD

Type: Part-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Great if you need evening hours. You’ll handle cashiering, customer help, and store upkeep, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Lead a quick oil change shop, splitting time between service bay, front counter, and office. You’ll coach techs, help with scheduling, handle customer issues, and support store sales goals—good step if you want store leadership experience.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for someone with basic automotive skills who can also open/close the shop and handle cash/security. You’ll do oil changes and light services, help lead the team, and train new employees.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

Very similar to the Lube Tech Key Holder: you’ll open/close, oversee workflow, perform services, and support customer service and safety. Good fit if you want both shop and leadership experience.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Rapid City, SD (servicing local stores + military base; secondary area Spearfish, SD)

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $21.00–$22.00/hour (based on experience)

You’ll stock and merchandise Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit and more, visiting multiple stores and using an iPad to order product. Includes mileage reimbursement, bonus eligibility, 401(k), medical/dental/vision from start date, paid vacation/holidays, sick leave, tuition reimbursement, and strong advancement paths.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Starting pay at or above local minimum wage, varies by experience

Second-in-command for the store, leading Center Store (frozen, dairy, liquor/beer) and stepping in for the Store Director. Weekly pay, associate discounts, health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and lots of focus on training and career growth.

Employer: The Thrift Store benefitting The Club for Boys

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week), onsite

Salary: $13.00–$14.00/hour

Perfect if you love clothes and thrifting. You’ll sort and prep donated clothing, build displays, help with sales events, and support youth programs through every item sold. Includes weekend shifts and chances to help guide Jr. Retailers and volunteers.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.