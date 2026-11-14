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Rapid City
🛒 Rapid City Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Retail & Store Roles
13 days ago
Rapid City’s retail scene is busy right now, from gas stations to grocery and thrift. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open today.
Team Member (Customer Service Representative) – Caregiver Circle
- Employer: Holiday Stationstores / Circle K
- Location: 1610 Caregiver Circle, Rapid City, SD
- Type: Part-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
This convenience store role is all about greeting customers, running the register, and keeping the store looking sharp. Comes with weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.
Team Member – Eglin Street
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1846 Eglin Street, Rapid City, SD
- Type: Part-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Similar customer service role with flexible schedules, weekly pay, benefits, and career growth. You’ll work the register, help with food program, and keep the store clean while working with a fast-paced, friendly team.
Team Member – W. Chicago Street
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2460 W. Chicago St., Rapid City, SD
- Type: Part-time, evenings (weekdays + weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Great if you need evening hours. You’ll handle cashiering, customer help, and store upkeep, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.
Assistant Manager – FT 8040
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a quick oil change shop, splitting time between service bay, front counter, and office. You’ll coach techs, help with scheduling, handle customer issues, and support store sales goals—good step if you want store leadership experience.
Lube Technician Key Holder – FT 8043
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role for someone with basic automotive skills who can also open/close the shop and handle cash/security. You’ll do oil changes and light services, help lead the team, and train new employees.
Technician A Key Holder – FT 8042
- Employer: FullSpeed Automotive
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Not listed
Very similar to the Lube Tech Key Holder: you’ll open/close, oversee workflow, perform services, and support customer service and safety. Good fit if you want both shop and leadership experience.
Full-time Nabisco Merchandiser/Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Rapid City, SD (servicing local stores + military base; secondary area Spearfish, SD)
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Salary: $21.00–$22.00/hour (based on experience)
You’ll stock and merchandise Oreo, Ritz, Chips Ahoy!, Triscuit and more, visiting multiple stores and using an iPad to order product. Includes mileage reimbursement, bonus eligibility, 401(k), medical/dental/vision from start date, paid vacation/holidays, sick leave, tuition reimbursement, and strong advancement paths.
Assistant Store Director
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: Starting pay at or above local minimum wage, varies by experience
Second-in-command for the store, leading Center Store (frozen, dairy, liquor/beer) and stepping in for the Store Director. Weekly pay, associate discounts, health benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and lots of focus on training and career growth.
Clothing Processor
- Employer: The Thrift Store benefitting The Club for Boys
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week), onsite
- Salary: $13.00–$14.00/hour
Perfect if you love clothes and thrifting. You’ll sort and prep donated clothing, build displays, help with sales events, and support youth programs through every item sold. Includes weekend shifts and chances to help guide Jr. Retailers and volunteers.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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