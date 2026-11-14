Rapid City has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces safe and clean. Here are several local roles where you can stay active and work with your hands.

Employer: The Grounds Guys of Rapid City

The Grounds Guys of Rapid City Location: Rapid City, SD (in person)

Type: Seasonal, on-call (winter)

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, vision, life insurance, opportunities for advancement

Clear snow and ice from sidewalks and entries at commercial and multi-family sites using shovels, snowblowers, and ice melt. Great fit if you’re reliable in bad weather, don’t mind early mornings, and want a path into year-round landscaping and grounds work.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rapid City, SD (in person)

Type: Not specified

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help keep facilities clean, safe, and welcoming with daily cleaning, floor care, windows, and laundry support. Good option if you have some janitorial or custodial experience (or are willing to learn) and like steady, routine work.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Rapid City, SD (mobile, at client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Travel to customers and detail vehicles inside and out, from vacuuming to polishing and waxing. Best for someone with detailing experience, their own equipment, and the desire to work independently while delivering high-quality results.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.