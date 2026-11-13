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🏭 Rapid City SD Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Rapid City’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or leading a production team. Here are a few strong picks hiring in manufacturing & production this week.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse-like)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $18.00–$19.00/hr to start, paid weekly
Fast-paced, physical warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, medical/dental/vision, employee discounts, and paid parental leave, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.
Production Supervisor – Rapid City
- Employer: Goodwill of the Great Plains
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.21/hr
Lead the back room of a Goodwill retail store, guiding staff, meeting production goals, and keeping inventory flowing to the sales floor. This role offers leadership experience, chances to train on forklift operations, and access to health, dental, vision, paid holidays, and extra personal days.
Quality Control Technician
- Employer: Rinker Materials
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (not listed)
Hands-on quality role checking products at every stage of production using drawings, specs, and QC tools like micrometers and calipers. Good fit if you have 2+ years in manufacturing, want to grow your skills, and like being the go-to person for quality on big infrastructure projects.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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