Rapid City has some solid transportation roles right now, from package routes to airport work. If you like staying active and being out and about, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.52–$33.84 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Sat, day off TBD, between ~6:00am–6:00pm; hours/shifts vary by route

Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and cover different routes around the Rapid City station area. You’ll need a high school diploma/GED, a valid driver’s license, be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs (and more with help/equipment), and stay alert and safe on the road.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.52–$33.84 per hour (note: listing says $23.52/hr non-negotiable for this shift)

(note: listing says for this shift) Schedule: Mon–Sat, day off TBD, 9:00am–5:30pm

Similar to the Non-DOT role, but this one is a DOT-covered driving position with a set daytime schedule. You’ll handle package pick-up and delivery, customer service, and must meet Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, pass a medical exam, and maintain a clean driving record.

Employer: Worldwide Flight Services (WFS)

Location: Rapid City, SD (airport)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 per hour

Split your time between ramp work and passenger service: loading bags, guiding planes, running ground equipment, plus helping travelers with check-in, boarding, and baggage. Comes with flight benefits, paid training, DailyPay access, union coverage (TWU), and various health and travel perks if you like airport life and don’t mind working in all kinds of weather.

If one of these fits your style, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.