Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from high school internships to high‑pay travel roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to work in care here in the Black Hills.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Internship / Pay: $3,006 per week

Work as a Radiation Therapist delivering cancer treatments with a day‑shift schedule and weekly pay plus day‑one benefits. Ideal if you have ARRT (T), BLS, and at least a year of experience and want strong travel‑contract income.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Black Hills Ortho Spine Ctr, Rapid City, SD

Type: Volunteer / PRN

Volunteer / PRN Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour

Great entry point for high school students in a Sanford clinical internship program who want hands‑on experience in an outpatient therapy setting while helping with basic patient support and clinic tasks.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights

Internship / Pay: $1,786 per week

Night‑shift sleep lab role with day‑one insurance and recruiter support, perfect if you’re a polysomnographer who likes 12‑hour nights and wants travel‑style benefits.

Employer: Vibra Healthcare

Location: Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full‑time, days

Provide respiratory care in a specialty rehab and LTAC hospital with a clinical career ladder, strong benefits, and opportunities to grow from novice to expert level.

Employer: State of South Dakota – Department of Corrections

Location: Rapid City Minimum Center, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $66,000 – $75,000/year (DOE) + full state benefits

(DOE) + full state benefits Master’s‑level mental health role providing assessments and treatment for offenders in a correctional setting, with state retirement, solid benefits, and a chance to make a direct impact.

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $69,888 – $87,360/year (DOE)

(DOE) RN‑level position focused on quality, safety, and outcomes—ideal if you like data, process improvement, and working across teams rather than bedside care.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Internship / Pay: $2,875 per week

Another day‑shift radiation therapy contract with strong weekly pay through an RN‑founded travel agency, good if you want options or back‑to‑back assignments.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel RN, 14 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts (day/night rotation)

Pay: $2,802 per week (estimated)

Level III NICU travel contract near the Black Hills, with day‑one benefits, housing options, and higher hours for those who like a busy unit.

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week

Pay: $18.90 – $21.72/hour

Support the Respiratory Care team with equipment, supplies, and basic clinical tasks—good fit if you have a high school diploma and want to get into respiratory care with room to grow.

Employer: Animal Clinic of Rapid City (NVA General Practice)

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full‑time, 24/7 emergency hospital

ER vet role in a new, state‑of‑the‑art facility with a generous sign‑on or relocation package, advanced equipment, and a varied emergency caseload serving the wider Black Hills region.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Internship / Pay: $2,629 per week

Home health PT contract with day shifts, ideal if you like one‑on‑one care in patients’ homes plus travel‑style pay and benefits.

Employer: AE talents health (staffing for Monument Health)

AE talents health (staffing for Monument Health) Location: Rapid City, SD 57703

Type: Full‑time, day shift, permanent

Pay: $25.00 – $28.73/hour on W2 + up to $25,000 sign‑on bonus for qualified candidates

+ up to for qualified candidates Clinic‑based LPN role with Monument Health benefits, steady day hours, and strong sign‑on—great if you want outpatient work and long‑term stability.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 rotating

Pay: $2,213 per week

Travel RN assignment on a Mother‑Baby unit caring for postpartum patients and newborns, with weekly pay and full benefits through the agency.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights

Pay: $2,171 per week

Night‑shift lab role (listed under Medical Technologist) supporting sleep‑related testing, with weekly pay and full agency benefits.

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: PRN / Part‑time

Pay: $21.07 – $25.69/hour (depending on level)

(depending on level) Support GI procedures by setting up, cleaning, and maintaining scopes and equipment—good for someone with a high school diploma who wants hands‑on procedural work and flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.