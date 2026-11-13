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Rapid City
🏥 Rapid City SD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from high school internships to high‑pay travel roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to work in care here in the Black Hills.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $3,006/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $3,006 per week
- Work as a Radiation Therapist delivering cancer treatments with a day‑shift schedule and weekly pay plus day‑one benefits. Ideal if you have ARRT (T), BLS, and at least a year of experience and want strong travel‑contract income.
High School Intern, Clinical, Non Certified – Outpatient Therapy
- Employer: Sanford Health
- Location: Black Hills Ortho Spine Ctr, Rapid City, SD
- Type: Volunteer / PRN
- Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour
- Great entry point for high school students in a Sanford clinical internship program who want hands‑on experience in an outpatient therapy setting while helping with basic patient support and clinic tasks.
Travel Polysomnographer – $1,786/week
- Employer: Uniti Med
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Pay: $1,786 per week
- Night‑shift sleep lab role with day‑one insurance and recruiter support, perfect if you’re a polysomnographer who likes 12‑hour nights and wants travel‑style benefits.
Respiratory Therapist – Full Time Days
- Employer: Vibra Healthcare
- Location: Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills, Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full‑time, days
- Provide respiratory care in a specialty rehab and LTAC hospital with a clinical career ladder, strong benefits, and opportunities to grow from novice to expert level.
Mental Health Professional (RCMC)
- Employer: State of South Dakota – Department of Corrections
- Location: Rapid City Minimum Center, Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $66,000 – $75,000/year (DOE) + full state benefits
- Master’s‑level mental health role providing assessments and treatment for offenders in a correctional setting, with state retirement, solid benefits, and a chance to make a direct impact.
Clinical Quality Coordinator
- Employer: Monument Health
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $69,888 – $87,360/year (DOE)
- RN‑level position focused on quality, safety, and outcomes—ideal if you like data, process improvement, and working across teams rather than bedside care.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,875/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,875 per week
- Another day‑shift radiation therapy contract with strong weekly pay through an RN‑founded travel agency, good if you want options or back‑to‑back assignments.
Travel NICU RN – $2,802/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel RN, 14 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hr shifts (day/night rotation)
- Pay: $2,802 per week (estimated)
- Level III NICU travel contract near the Black Hills, with day‑one benefits, housing options, and higher hours for those who like a busy unit.
Respiratory Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Monument Health
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full‑time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $18.90 – $21.72/hour
- Support the Respiratory Care team with equipment, supplies, and basic clinical tasks—good fit if you have a high school diploma and want to get into respiratory care with room to grow.
Emergency Veterinarian
- Employer: Animal Clinic of Rapid City (NVA General Practice)
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Full‑time, 24/7 emergency hospital
- ER vet role in a new, state‑of‑the‑art facility with a generous sign‑on or relocation package, advanced equipment, and a varied emergency caseload serving the wider Black Hills region.
Travel Home Health Physical Therapist – $2,629/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Internship / Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $2,629 per week
- Home health PT contract with day shifts, ideal if you like one‑on‑one care in patients’ homes plus travel‑style pay and benefits.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Ambulatory Clinic ($25–$28.73/hr)
- Employer: AE talents health (staffing for Monument Health)
- Location: Rapid City, SD 57703
- Type: Full‑time, day shift, permanent
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.73/hour on W2 + up to $25,000 sign‑on bonus for qualified candidates
- Clinic‑based LPN role with Monument Health benefits, steady day hours, and strong sign‑on—great if you want outpatient work and long‑term stability.
RN – Mother‑Baby/Couplet Care/Post Partum – $2,213/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel RN, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 rotating
- Pay: $2,213 per week
- Travel RN assignment on a Mother‑Baby unit caring for postpartum patients and newborns, with weekly pay and full benefits through the agency.
Laboratory – Medical Technologist – $2,171/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights
- Pay: $2,171 per week
- Night‑shift lab role (listed under Medical Technologist) supporting sleep‑related testing, with weekly pay and full agency benefits.
Endoscopy Technician – Rapid City Hospital
- Employer: Monument Health
- Location: Rapid City, SD
- Type: PRN / Part‑time
- Pay: $21.07 – $25.69/hour (depending on level)
- Support GI procedures by setting up, cleaning, and maintaining scopes and equipment—good for someone with a high school diploma who wants hands‑on procedural work and flexible hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers have more openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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