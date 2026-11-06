🛒 Rapid City Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $50K+

Rapid City’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid options from home stores to gyms and gas stations. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Fischer Furniture

Fischer Furniture Location: Rapid City, SD (in-person, multiple showroom locations)

(in-person, multiple showroom locations) Salary: From $50,000+ per year (hourly + commission + incentives)

(hourly + commission + incentives) Type: Full-time or Part-time

This is a sales role with weekly pay, commission, bonuses, and Sundays always off. You’ll help customers pick furniture and appliances, with full training, health/vision/dental, retirement with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 35 Omaha Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help run a busy convenience store, from staff supervision and hiring to bookkeeping and merchandising. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement, and a clear path to grow your management career.

Employer: Baseline Fitness (Planet Fitness franchise)

Location: Rapid City, SD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time (nights & weekends)

Front desk role at a gym, focused on new member sign-ups and a friendly check-in experience. Perks include free gym membership for you and a guest, health/vision/dental options, multiple supplemental insurances, and chances to move up.

Employer: Planet Fitness – PF Baseline Fitness

Location: Rapid City, SD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time or Part-time

Very similar Planet Fitness front desk role focused on member service, tours, and phone support, plus keeping the club tidy. Offers free membership for you and a friend, health/vision/dental, HSA, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: At Home Group Inc.

Location: Rapid City, SD

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Help with cashiering, stocking, freight, and store recovery in a big home décor store. You’ll stay active on your feet, get a 25% store discount, 401(k) with match, and flexible hours including nights and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.