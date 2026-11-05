💰 Rapid City Accounting Jobs with Multiple Onsite Openings

Rapid City’s finance scene is busy right now, with local credit unions and CPA firms both hiring. If you like numbers, details, and steady office work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northern Hills Federal Credit Union

Northern Hills Federal Credit Union Location: Rapid City, SD (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $21.00 – $26.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with 5% match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, employee discount, advancement opportunities

You’ll meet with members, review and process consumer and home equity loans, and help people understand their credit options. Good fit if you enjoy one-on-one money talks, detailed paperwork, and working in a member-focused credit union setting.

Employer: Freidel & Associates, LLC

Freidel & Associates, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time (additional hours during tax season)

(additional hours during tax season) Pay: Not listed

Support CPAs by organizing tax documents, tracking returns, and keeping client files accurate and secure. Great for someone detail-oriented who likes checklists, deadlines, and working behind the scenes in a professional tax office.

Employer: Freidel & Associates, LLC

Freidel & Associates, LLC Location: Rapid City, SD (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (expected no less than 40 hours/week , extra hours in tax season)

(expected , extra hours in tax season) Pay: $24.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, parental leave, EAP, professional development, referral bonus, relocation assistance, retirement plan

Very similar Tax Processor role with clear pay and strong benefits. You’ll scan and label W‑2s and 1099s, manage electronic files, track returns from start to finish, and use tax and document software all day.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Rapid City finance roles tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.