🚧 Rapid City construction jobs with multiple high-paying roles

Rapid City’s building boom is still rolling, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like working with your hands (and don’t mind some travel), these openings are worth a look.

Employer: MasTec Industrial / MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure

MasTec Industrial / Location: Rapid City, SD (up to 90% travel to project sites)

(up to to project sites) Type: Full-time , typically ~50 hours/week

, typically ~50 hours/week Pay: $45.00/hour, commensurate with experience

Lead a crew building and erecting turbine components on large power and clean energy projects. This role is heavy on field leadership: reading blueprints, planning daily work, ordering materials, and keeping quality and safety tight while supervising 6+ craft workers.

Perks called out: 401(k) with company match, Employee Stock Purchase Plan, medical/dental/vision, disability and life insurance options, flexible spending accounts, gym discount, and strong safety culture.

Note: The two MasTec listings are the same role, so just one link is shared here.

Employer: Complete Concrete, Inc. / Complete Contracting Solutions

Location: Rapid City, SD (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour

Work on commercial concrete projects doing formsetting and finishing with a crew that travels to different jobs. You’ll need about 3 years of concrete experience, your own tools, and the ability to pass a drug screen and physical.

Perks called out: Employer-paid health and dental premiums, $1,000 sign-on bonus, 401(k) with match, HSA, life insurance, PTO, EAP, referral and relocation assistance, and room to move up for strong performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings listed nearby. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next job on the tools.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.