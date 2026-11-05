🏭 Several Manufacturing Jobs in Rapid City with Solid Pay

Rapid City’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring, from hands-on production to high-tech electronics. If you like building real things and seeing the results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: VIAVI Solutions (Memsense / Inertial Labs)

VIAVI Solutions (Memsense / Inertial Labs) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm , voluntary OT sometimes available

, Monday–Friday, , voluntary OT sometimes available Salary: Not listed

Work on miniature printed circuit assemblies, run auto-assembly machines, and use computerized test systems. Great fit if you have 2+ years of electronics assembly and hand soldering under a microscope and want steady daytime hours in a high-tech environment.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for a federal general contractor)

(recruiting for a federal general contractor) Location: Based in Rapid City, SD with travel/relocation to project sites required

Based in with Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead quality on high-profile federal construction projects with agencies like USACE, NAVFAC, DoD, VA, or GSA. Ideal if you’ve already been a QC Manager on federal jobs, know the Three-Phase Control system, and want a leadership role with strong project backlog.

Employer: Rapid Packaging Company

Location: Rapid City, SD (in person)

Type: Full-time , 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:30pm

, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday Pay: From $17.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, paid time off

Help prepare corrugated materials for shipment, follow production schedules, and keep materials organized. No experience needed—they’ll train the right person, as long as you’re dependable, honest, and on time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.