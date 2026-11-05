🏥 Rapid City SD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from travel contracts to steady clinic roles, there’s something for almost every license level.

Below are several solid openings you can scan quickly and click through if they fit your skills.

Employer: Sunbelt Staffing

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Pay: $3,483 – $3,672/week

Cath Lab Tech role in a fast-paced cardiac setting where you’ll assist with angiograms, stents, and other interventions. Requires ARRT, relevant degree, and 1+ year Cath Lab experience; strong imaging skills and ability to work under pressure are key.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Pay: $3,652/week (estimate from posting)

Another Cath Lab Tech travel contract with day shifts and full benefits from a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Includes day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks.

Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital

Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD

Type: Intern (fixed term), about 8–10 hrs/week

Hands-on clinical experience for high school students in PACU or Radiology. CNA certification required; you’ll help with basic patient care, documentation, and projects while exploring healthcare as a career.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara Mountain View

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Part-time, day shift

LPN/RN role in a growing skilled nursing facility focused on resident-centered care. Offers competitive wages, bonuses, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities; SD LPN license required for LPN role.

Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Haines Urgent Care

Location: 1730 Haines Ave, Rapid City, SD

Type: PRN, 2 shifts per 6-week schedule (can work more)

Pay: $16.00 – $25.50/hour

Great fit if you like lab work and flexible hours. You’ll handle phlebotomy, specimen collection and processing, and data entry in a professional urgent care setting.

Employer: Sanford Health – Tower Clinic

Location: 3024 Tower Rd, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shifts

Pay: $32.00 – $48.00/hour

Clinic RN role focused on assessments, patient education, and care coordination in an outpatient setting. Ideal if you want regular daytime hours and the backing of a large health system with strong benefits.

Employer: Beautiful Minds, PLLC (BCBA-owned ABA clinic)

Location: 2620 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time or Part-time, Mon–Fri daytime

Pay: $19.00 – $26.00/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism using play-based ABA therapy. RBT certification is preferred but not required – they’ll help you train and get certified, with a small, supportive team and no weekends.

Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital

Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD

Type: PRN, 12-hr day shifts, hours vary

Pay: $34.00 – $48.00/hour

Flexible PRN RN role with 12-hour shifts and strong hands-on experience for new or experienced nurses. You’ll provide inpatient care across the continuum, with a supportive, family-style culture.

Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital

Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD

Type: PRN, 12-hr night shifts, hours vary

Pay: $34.00 – $48.00/hour

Night-shift version of the RCC PRN RN role, ideal if you prefer nights and want flexibility plus strong hourly pay.

Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Part-time, 20–25 hrs/week, benefits-eligible

Provide PT services in a rehab setting with one of the largest contract therapy providers. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CE, mentorship, and tuition loan repayment assistance; must be a licensed PT.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,057/week (estimated package)

Travel PT contract with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and recruiter support. New grads are welcome to apply if licensed.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr evening shifts

Pay: $3,268/week (estimated package)

Travel pharmacist role handling dispensing, immunizations, and medication counseling. Comes with industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and full benefits through a traveler-focused agency.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Location: Rapid City, SD (SNF setting)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Pay: $2,045/week (estimated package)

SNF OT contract with housing options, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement. Great if you want full-time pay plus weekends to explore the Black Hills.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day or night shifts

Pay: $2,228 – $2,403/week

Acute-care RRT contract with strong weekly pay and day-one benefits. Requires RRT credentials plus BLS, ACLS, and PALS, and 1–2 years of acute experience.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7-hr night shifts

Pay: $2,810/week (estimated package)

Night-shift vascular ultrasound contract for RVT/RVS-credentialed techs. Includes weekly pay, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and day-one medical benefits.

Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Sports Complex

Location: 1111 E North St #150, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, varied shifts

Pay: $19.00 – $30.50/hour

Coach athletes of all ages on strength, speed, and agility in a sports medicine environment. Requires a bachelor’s in exercise-related field and CSCS within one year; great mix of performance, testing, and collaboration with PT and sports med.

Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Haines Urgent Care

Location: 1730 Haines Ave, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, varied shifts

Walk-in urgent care role treating non–life-threatening illnesses and injuries, doing procedures like suturing and splinting. Requires NP or PA licensure, DEA, and experience in urgent/emergency/primary care is preferred.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed with the same Req Number R-0279575.)

Employer: Sanford Health – Jordan Clinic

Location: 7236 Jordan Dr, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $20.00 – $29.50/hour

Family medicine clinic role supporting patients of all ages with vitals, rooming, and follow-up care. Great if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow in ambulatory nursing.

Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital

Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, 12-hr night shifts (7p–7a), 7 on / 7 off

Hospitalist APP role managing inpatients overnight, including assessments, orders, and coordination of care. Requires NP/PA licensure, DEA, and hospital/acute care experience is preferred.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.