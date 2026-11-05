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🏥 Rapid City SD Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rapid City’s healthcare scene is busy right now – from travel contracts to steady clinic roles, there’s something for almost every license level.
Below are several solid openings you can scan quickly and click through if they fit your skills.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – up to $3,672/week
Employer: Sunbelt Staffing
Location: Rapid City, SD
Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
Pay: $3,483 – $3,672/week
Cath Lab Tech role in a fast-paced cardiac setting where you’ll assist with angiograms, stents, and other interventions. Requires ARRT, relevant degree, and 1+ year Cath Lab experience; strong imaging skills and ability to work under pressure are key.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – about $3,652/week
Employer: Anders Group, LLC
Location: Rapid City, SD
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
Pay: $3,652/week (estimate from posting)
Another Cath Lab Tech travel contract with day shifts and full benefits from a Joint Commission–accredited agency. Includes day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU reimbursement, and travel perks.
Clinical High School Intern – PACU/Radiology (PRN)
Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD
Type: Intern (fixed term), about 8–10 hrs/week
Hands-on clinical experience for high school students in PACU or Radiology. CNA certification required; you’ll help with basic patient care, documentation, and projects while exploring healthcare as a career.
Registered Nurse (RN) or LPN – Day Shift, Part-Time
Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Avantara Mountain View
Location: Rapid City, SD
Type: Part-time, day shift
LPN/RN role in a growing skilled nursing facility focused on resident-centered care. Offers competitive wages, bonuses, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, and growth opportunities; SD LPN license required for LPN role.
Laboratory Assistant – PRN
Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Haines Urgent Care
Location: 1730 Haines Ave, Rapid City, SD
Type: PRN, 2 shifts per 6-week schedule (can work more)
Pay: $16.00 – $25.50/hour
Great fit if you like lab work and flexible hours. You’ll handle phlebotomy, specimen collection and processing, and data entry in a professional urgent care setting.
RN Outpatient – Stacy Barnes Clinic
Employer: Sanford Health – Tower Clinic
Location: 3024 Tower Rd, Rapid City, SD
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shifts
Pay: $32.00 – $48.00/hour
Clinic RN role focused on assessments, patient education, and care coordination in an outpatient setting. Ideal if you want regular daytime hours and the backing of a large health system with strong benefits.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) / Behavior Technician
Employer: Beautiful Minds, PLLC (BCBA-owned ABA clinic)
Location: 2620 Jackson Blvd, Rapid City, SD
Type: Full-time or Part-time, Mon–Fri daytime
Pay: $19.00 – $26.00/hour
Work 1:1 with children with autism using play-based ABA therapy. RBT certification is preferred but not required – they’ll help you train and get certified, with a small, supportive team and no weekends.
RN – Registered Nurse – RCC – PRN (Days)
Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD
Type: PRN, 12-hr day shifts, hours vary
Pay: $34.00 – $48.00/hour
Flexible PRN RN role with 12-hour shifts and strong hands-on experience for new or experienced nurses. You’ll provide inpatient care across the continuum, with a supportive, family-style culture.
RN – Registered Nurse – RCC – PRN (Nights)
Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD
Type: PRN, 12-hr night shifts, hours vary
Pay: $34.00 – $48.00/hour
Night-shift version of the RCC PRN RN role, ideal if you prefer nights and want flexibility plus strong hourly pay.
Physical Therapist – Part-Time (with Benefits)
Employer: Reliant Rehabilitation
Location: Rapid City, SD
Type: Part-time, 20–25 hrs/week, benefits-eligible
Provide PT services in a rehab setting with one of the largest contract therapy providers. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, CE, mentorship, and tuition loan repayment assistance; must be a licensed PT.
Travel Physical Therapist – about $2,057/week
Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
Location: Facility in Rapid City, SD
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Pay: $2,057/week (estimated package)
Travel PT contract with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and recruiter support. New grads are welcome to apply if licensed.
Travel Pharmacist – about $3,268/week
Employer: Trustaff Allied
Location: Rapid City, SD
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr evening shifts
Pay: $3,268/week (estimated package)
Travel pharmacist role handling dispensing, immunizations, and medication counseling. Comes with industry-leading pay, guaranteed hours, and full benefits through a traveler-focused agency.
Travel Occupational Therapist – about $2,045/week
Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners
Location: Rapid City, SD (SNF setting)
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts
Pay: $2,045/week (estimated package)
SNF OT contract with housing options, 401(k) match, and travel reimbursement. Great if you want full-time pay plus weekends to explore the Black Hills.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – up to $2,403/week
Employer: Supplemental Health Care
Location: Rapid City, SD
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day or night shifts
Pay: $2,228 – $2,403/week
Acute-care RRT contract with strong weekly pay and day-one benefits. Requires RRT credentials plus BLS, ACLS, and PALS, and 1–2 years of acute experience.
Travel Vascular Technologist – about $2,810/week
Employer: MedPro Healthcare Allied Staffing
Location: Rapid City, SD
Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 7-hr night shifts
Pay: $2,810/week (estimated package)
Night-shift vascular ultrasound contract for RVT/RVS-credentialed techs. Includes weekly pay, housing or stipend, 401(k) match, and day-one medical benefits.
Strength and Conditioning Coach – Sanford Sports Performance
Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Sports Complex
Location: 1111 E North St #150, Rapid City, SD
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, varied shifts
Pay: $19.00 – $30.50/hour
Coach athletes of all ages on strength, speed, and agility in a sports medicine environment. Requires a bachelor’s in exercise-related field and CSCS within one year; great mix of performance, testing, and collaboration with PT and sports med.
APP – Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant | Urgent Care
Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Haines Urgent Care
Location: 1730 Haines Ave, Rapid City, SD
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, varied shifts
Walk-in urgent care role treating non–life-threatening illnesses and injuries, doing procedures like suturing and splinting. Requires NP or PA licensure, DEA, and experience in urgent/emergency/primary care is preferred.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed with the same Req Number R-0279575.)
LPN or MA – Family Medicine Clinic
Employer: Sanford Health – Jordan Clinic
Location: 7236 Jordan Dr, Rapid City, SD
Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift
Pay: $20.00 – $29.50/hour
Family medicine clinic role supporting patients of all ages with vitals, rooming, and follow-up care. Great if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow in ambulatory nursing.
APP – Physician Assistant or Nurse Practitioner | Hospitalist (Nocturnist)
Employer: Sanford Health – Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Location: 216 Anamaria Dr, Rapid City, SD
Type: Full-time, 12-hr night shifts (7p–7a), 7 on / 7 off
Hospitalist APP role managing inpatients overnight, including assessments, orders, and coordination of care. Requires NP/PA licensure, DEA, and hospital/acute care experience is preferred.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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