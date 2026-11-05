🍽️ Rapid City food & hospitality: multiple roles up to $24/hr

Rapid City’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, especially around healthcare, hotels, and corporate dining. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Rapid City, SD (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour

Help prep and serve meals for residents in a care facility while keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you’re friendly, can be on your feet, and want hands-on training, career development, and access to free telemedicine and discount programs.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Healthcare

Location: Monument Health Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Run the retail side of the hospital food service: supervise staff, handle cash, help with menus, and keep things safe and clean. You’ll need 2+ years of food service experience, and in return you get access to medical, dental, vision (full-time) plus a wide range of discounts and wellness benefits.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 128 E North St, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time (evening & weekend availability required)

Pay: Not listed

Make pizzas, take orders, and keep the store clean in a busy Domino’s location. Great if you want flexible schedules, meal discounts, and a clear path to move up into management or even franchise ownership over time.

Employer: Presidential Hospitality

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time (2 nights audit, 3 PM front desk)

Pay: Not listed

Split your week between evening front desk and overnight audit at a local hotel group that runs several Choice and Wyndham properties. You’ll check in guests, handle reservations, reconcile accounts, set up breakfast, and keep records accurate—ideal if you’re detail-oriented and okay with some overnight shifts.

Employer: Eurest (Compass Group)

Location: Black Hills Energy, 7001 Mount Rushmore Rd, Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 am–2:30 pm

Pay: $23.00 – $24.00/hour

Lead the catering team for a corporate client: supervise staff, coordinate events, and help with setup, service, and cleanup. This role offers weekends and holidays off, paid holidays, event bonus potential, and a strong benefits package for full-time employees; requires 3+ years of catering leadership/supervisory experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire often and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.