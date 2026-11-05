📋 Multiple Admin & Reception Jobs Hiring Now in Rapid City

Rapid City has a steady flow of front desk and office roles right now, especially in healthcare and property management. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: CC Property Management

CC Property Management Location: Rapid City, SD (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

(about 40 hrs/week) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Mix of office work and leasing—answer phones, schedule showings, keep records, and support a fast-growing local property management team. Comes with dental, vision, retirement plan, and paid time off.

Employer: Dakota Radiology

Dakota Radiology Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Likely full-time (not stated, weekday clinic schedule)

Likely full-time (not stated, weekday clinic schedule) Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s appealing: Front desk + records role in a fast-paced outpatient imaging center. You’ll greet patients, check them in, handle phones, and manage medical records. Standout perks: 100% employer-paid medical insurance, five weeks of PTO, Monday–Friday schedule with holidays off, and 401(k) contributions with no required match.

Employer: Edgewood Healthcare

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Part-time (weekdays 4–8 PM; one weekend/month 8 AM–4 PM)

(weekdays 4–8 PM; one weekend/month 8 AM–4 PM) Pay: $14.50 – $15.00/hour

Why it’s appealing: Great if you need evening hours and just one weekend a month. You’ll be the welcoming face at a senior living community, answering phones and helping with light clerical work. Includes PTO starting day 1, early access to pay, and a 401(k) with employer contribution.

Employer: Monument Health

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Regular, 30 hours/week

Pay: $18.00 – $22.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Why it’s appealing: Office-based role in healthcare where you schedule surgeries, coordinate with patients and staff, and help keep the OR running smoothly. Comes with Monument Health’s medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, PTO, tuition help, and growth opportunities.

Employer: State of South Dakota – Department of Health

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.47/hour (depending on qualifications)

(depending on qualifications) Closing Date: 11/17/26

Why it’s appealing: Higher-level admin role supporting Family Nutrition/WIC services—ordering supplies, tracking inventory, helping with reports, and coordinating with clinics and vendors. Offers state benefits (including a $0-premium health option, retirement, paid holidays, and some work-from-home flexibility up to 3 days/week, depending on the role).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.