🔧 Several Building & Grounds Jobs Hiring Now in Rapid City

Rapid City has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from healthcare facilities to big-box retail and local apartments. If you like staying active and keeping spaces clean, safe, and running well, these are worth a look.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group (Fountain Springs Healthcare Center)

Evergreen Healthcare Group (Fountain Springs Healthcare Center) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time (4 days/week, 9–10 hours per day, every other weekend)

(4 days/week, 9–10 hours per day, every other weekend) Category: Laundry / Environmental Services

Help keep linens clean and safe for residents by sorting, washing, drying, folding, and inspecting laundry. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, DailyPay, life insurance, an employee assistance program, and training & development opportunities.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 100 Stumer Rd, Rapid City, SD 57701

Type: Full-time

Category: Facility Services / HVAC–Refrigeration

Use your commercial HVAC/R and supermarket rack refrigeration skills to maintain and repair Walmart’s refrigeration and HVAC systems. Role offers competitive pay, possible sign-on bonus (select locations), health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, Walmart discount, work vehicle and tools, and free college through Live Better U.

Employer: Avantara North

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Category: Housekeeping / Floor Tech

Keep resident areas clean and safe in a skilled nursing setting, including cleaning, sanitizing, and floor care (buffing/waxing). They offer competitive wages, bonus opportunities, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, internal growth, and a comprehensive benefits package.

Employer: CSM Corporation (Candlewood Apartments)

(Candlewood Apartments) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Category: Property Maintenance / Grounds

Handle grounds upkeep, basic repairs, unit turns, inspections, and snow removal to keep this apartment community looking sharp and running smoothly. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, time off, and hotel discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; maintenance and housekeeping spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.