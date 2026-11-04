📣 Rapid City Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles, Up to $100K+

Rapid City’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from local tech to big-name finance and insurance. If you like talking with people and chasing goals, these are worth a look.

Employer: First Interstate

First Interstate Location: Rapid City, SD (also may sit in Spearfish or Sturgis)

(also may sit in Spearfish or Sturgis) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + per-loan incentives (exact amount not listed)

Handle inbound mortgage leads from the bank’s digital platforms, guide customers through loan options, and manage a fast-paced, high-volume pipeline. Strong fit if you have a bachelor’s degree plus 4–6 years in residential mortgage lending and know FHA, VA, RD, and conventional rules.

Employer: Combined, a Chubb Benefits Company

Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Prospect new customers, meet with existing ones, and sell insurance products in your territory while also training and mentoring independent agents. Good for someone with an entrepreneurial mindset who wants to build their own agency and is willing to get a Life, Accident & Health license.

Employer: Property Meld

Location: Rapid City, SD (on-site at HQ)

(on-site at HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,900–$100,500/year (average around $85,000 with base + commission + bonus)

Help grow a local tech company by starting consultative conversations with property management prospects—no traditional cold-calling script, more relationship-building. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, volunteer time, and more, plus training and coaching if you’re driven and love talking to people.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—sales skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.