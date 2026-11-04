🚧 Rapid City construction jobs with $30/hr potential – multiple roles

Rapid City’s industrial projects are busy right now, and skilled helpers are in demand. If you’re ready for long hours, travel, and strong pay, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (MasTec Industrial / Phoenix Industrial family)

MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (MasTec Industrial / Phoenix Industrial family) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hr + $2/hr shift differential, based on experience

Work with a crew to raise, place, bolt, and weld structural steel on big industrial projects. Good fit if you have 6–12 months of helper experience, can read a tape and basic drawings, and don’t mind 12-hour shifts, outdoor work, and heights. Comes with 401(k) + match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, disability, and life insurance.

Employer: MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (MasTec Industrial / Phoenix Industrial family)

MasTec Clean Energy & Infrastructure (MasTec Industrial / Phoenix Industrial family) Location: Rapid City, SD

Type: Full-time (about 50 hrs/week)

Travel: Up to 90% , mostly on project sites

, mostly on project sites Pay: $28/hr + $2/hr shift differential, based on experience

Help install, move, and align heavy industrial machinery using hoists, rollers, and precision tools. Best for folks with 1–2 years of related experience, who are comfortable with overtime, outdoor work, heights, and detailed alignment work. Includes 401(k) + match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, gym discount, disability, and life insurance.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and get your application in while the projects are hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.