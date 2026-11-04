🛒 Rapid City Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $23/hr

Rapid City’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring today.

Employer: Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J)

Pilot Company (Pilot Flying J) Location: Rapid City, SD

Pay: $12.80 – $17.35/hour

Type: Full-time

Front-line role at a busy travel center helping drivers, commuters, and road-trippers. Weekly pay, fuel discount, free daily meals, low-cost health plans, PTO, and chances to cross-train into other store and restaurant roles.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Rapid City, SD

Pay: $17.50 – $22.50/hour

Type: Full-time

Key-holder position where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the pharmacy window, and coach team members. Good fit if you have at least a year of retail leadership and want more responsibility without jumping straight to full store manager.

Employer: Bomgaars

Location: Rapid City, SD (must be willing to relocate)

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Structured path to become a Store Manager with a growing farm & ranch retailer. You’ll learn all sides of the business—staffing, inventory, sales, and HR—plus get benefits like health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and relocation assistance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.