🍽️ Several Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Ranson, WV

Ranson’s food scene is busy, and a few well-known spots are adding to their teams. Good mix here of entry-level and leadership roles, all in town.

Employer: Weis Markets

Weis Markets Location: Ranson, WV (217 Oak Lee Drive Suite 15)

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee drinks, chat with customers, and keep the café area clean and stocked. No experience needed, just be 18+, able to pass a drug test, and comfortable on your feet lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Weis Markets (Starbucks inside the store)

Weis Markets (Starbucks inside the store) Location: Ranson, WV (217 Oak Lee Drive Suite 15)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the in-store Starbucks: handle staffing, training, inventory, and store standards while coaching baristas and keeping the shop running smoothly. Requires a high school diploma/GED, 3+ years management experience in retail/restaurant/Starbucks, and comfort lifting up to 50 lbs and working weekends/holidays.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

Location: Ranson, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a key area of the restaurant (guest service, kitchen, or people). You’ll lead shifts, train crew, manage food quality and safety, and support hiring and scheduling. Must be 18+; prior management in restaurant/retail/hospitality is preferred.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.