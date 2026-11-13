📅 Rankin tops Klondike 87–79 in high-scoring playoff game

The Rankin Red Devils stayed perfect after district play with a big win over the Klondike Cougars in their bi-district playoff game in Lenorah, Texas.

Rankin scored on just the second snap of the game, kicking off a back‑and‑forth battle. Klondike kept answering, but Rankin held on and won 87–79.

With this victory, Rankin advances to face Menard in the area round championship. Game details were not listed yet, so fans should watch for updates from the schools or local sports outlets for the next matchup information.