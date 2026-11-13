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Rankin County
Dog Found Near Star Road in Rankin County
11 days ago
A dog was found by animal control near the 1300 block of Star Road close to Muse Road and is now at the Rankin County Animal Shelter. The owner can pick up the dog at the shelter with proof of ownership.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Rankin County Animal Shelter
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