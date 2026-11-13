Randolph’s human services scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like direct, hands-on work with people. If you enjoy helping neighbors live more independent, connected lives, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Upper Valley Services (UVS)

Upper Valley Services (UVS) Location: Randolph, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Pay: $22.00/hour

Support adults with developmental disabilities in daily life, community activities, and personal goals. Flexible hours, strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 403(b), 13 paid holidays, paid training, tuition help) and a mix of full-time and part-time schedules.

Employer: Upper Valley Services (UVS)

Upper Valley Services (UVS) Location: Randolph, VT (hybrid after training)

(hybrid after training) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–4:00 PM Pay: $55,000/year

Coordinate services and supports for adults with developmental disabilities, working closely with families, providers, and state systems. Good fit if you’re organized, like case management, and want strong benefits, including health coverage, 403(b), 13 paid holidays, tuition and loan support, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Upper Valley Services (UVS)

Upper Valley Services (UVS) Location: Randolph, VT (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, 12-hour shifts (day or overnight)

Full-time, 12-hour shifts (day or overnight) Pay: $46,800–$67,600/year (about $25/hour)

Provide higher-level residential support to one energetic individual who loves crafts, animals, and thrifting. You’ll work in a tight-knit team with extensive training, crisis support skills, and strong benefits, including paid life and disability insurance, 5% retirement match, wellness reimbursement, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it may still be worth applying—UVS offers training and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.