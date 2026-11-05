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🏥 Randolph, VT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Randolph’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with solid options for both local clinicians and travelers. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Randolph, VT (in-home visits)
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)
Do focused, 1-hour adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities. Flexible scheduling (you pick your days and hours), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and strong training and CE support.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,257/week
- Employer: ND Global Consulting Services, Inc
- Location: Randolph, VT
- Type: Full-time, Travel Contract
- Pay: $2,257 per week
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 32 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts
Short-term travel role with guaranteed hours, working 4 day shifts per week. Good fit if you want to grow your imaging skills in a smaller Vermont community while keeping a steady paycheck.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist – $2,541/week
- Employer: Trustaff
- Location: Randolph, VT
- Type: Travel
- Pay: $2,541 per week (based on 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts
Lead the technical side of ultrasound exams—capturing clear images, taking measurements, and working closely with physicians. Comes with travel-agency perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, and bonuses.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers and agencies often have similar openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.