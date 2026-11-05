🏥 Randolph, VT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Randolph’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with solid options for both local clinicians and travelers. Here are a few roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Randolph, VT (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $90–$115 per completed assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

Do focused, 1-hour adult/geriatric health assessments in patients’ homes or skilled nursing facilities. Flexible scheduling (you pick your days and hours), mileage reimbursement, 401(k), and strong training and CE support.

Employer: ND Global Consulting Services, Inc

ND Global Consulting Services, Inc Location: Randolph, VT

Type: Full-time, Travel Contract

Pay: $2,257 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 32 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts

Short-term travel role with guaranteed hours, working 4 day shifts per week. Good fit if you want to grow your imaging skills in a smaller Vermont community while keeping a steady paycheck.

Employer: Trustaff

Trustaff Location: Randolph, VT

Type: Travel

Pay: $2,541 per week (based on 40 hrs/week)

(based on 40 hrs/week) Schedule: 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts

Lead the technical side of ultrasound exams—capturing clear images, taking measurements, and working closely with physicians. Comes with travel-agency perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, guaranteed hours, and bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers and agencies often have similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.