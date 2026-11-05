📣 Randolph, NJ Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Randolph’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level to high-earning outside sales. If you like talking to people and building relationships, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Document Solutions

American Document Solutions Location: Randolph, NJ (in person, B2B outside sales)

(in person, B2B outside sales) Employment Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $30,000 – $64,245.36 per year (base salary + commission, bonuses, SPIFFs, gas reimbursement)

Work with local businesses as a Technology Consultant, selling copiers, document solutions, phones, and service contracts from brands like Xerox, Sharp, and Kyocera. Good fit if you’re motivated, have a driver’s license and reliable car, and want unlimited earning potential with training and room to grow.

Employer: Best Version Media

Best Version Media Location: Randolph, NJ area (local territory, outside sales)

(local territory, outside sales) Employment Type: Full-time, independent contractor (100% commission)

Full-time, Earning Potential: Year 1: $65,000+, Year 2: $150,000+, uncapped commissions

Build and sell ads for a local community magazine plus digital marketing, meeting business owners face to face and helping them reach nearby households. You set your schedule, get structured training and daily coaching, and can grow a long-term book of business if you’re driven and comfortable working on commission.

Employer: True Stance Inc.

Location: Randolph, NJ (in person, events & face-to-face)

(in person, events & face-to-face) Employment Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $60,000 – $85,000 per year (hourly base + uncapped commissions & bonuses)

Support event-based and in-person marketing campaigns, greeting customers, explaining products, and helping hit sales goals. This is a strong entry-level role with training, mentorship, 401(k) matching, health insurance, flexible scheduling, and growth opportunities for anyone with good people skills and a positive attitude.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.