Randolph’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to autism support. If you’re looking for purpose-driven work close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cortica

Cortica Location: Randolph, MA (community-based)

(community-based) Type: Internship / entry-level, paid training

Internship / entry-level, Pay: $23.62–$31.69/hour (based on experience/education)

Work 1:1 with kids with autism using play-based ABA. You get 4 weeks of paid, hands-on training, predictable schedules (part-time or full-time), medical/dental/vision options, 401(k) with match, paid drive time and mileage, and up to 22–26 days off in your first years.

Employer: Mission Pet Health at Randolph Animal Hospital

at Randolph Animal Hospital Location: Randolph, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive base + monthly production bonus (no negative accrual)

AAHA-accredited small animal hospital seeing everything from wellness to urgent care. You’ll have strong tech/reception support, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid CE with days off, maternity leave, and access to a 20,000+ vet network for mentorship and growth.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Randolph, MA (home, school, community settings)

(home, school, community settings) Type: Full-time and part-time options

Full-time and part-time options Salary: Competitive pay + quarterly bonus (10% of annual salary)

BCBA/BCaBA roles with flexible caseloads, strong clinical support, and a BCBA-led company. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO and holidays, sign-on bonus in some areas, free CEUs, and an annual PBS conference.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.