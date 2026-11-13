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Randolph
⚠️ Board of Assessors hybrid meeting at Town Hall & on Zoom
7 days ago
⚠️ Board of Assessors hybrid meeting details
The Board of Assessors will hold a hybrid meeting so you can attend either in person or online.
In-person location:
- Washington Room, 1st Floor Lobby, Town Hall
41 South Main Street, Randolph, MA
Online option (Zoom):
- Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88560258645
The meeting is being held under the state statute that allows temporary remote participation. No phone number or passcode is listed for this meeting.
You can also use the town website to create an account and subscribe to calendar notifications so you get alerts about future meetings and events.
More Info: Calendar • Board of Assessors
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