💻 Randolph, MA IT Jobs: Multiple Hybrid & Leadership Roles

Randolph’s tech scene is small but mighty right now, with a few solid roles that mix mission-driven work, healthcare IT, and cybersecurity leadership. If you’re local to Massachusetts and in IT, these are worth a look.

Employer: South Shore Health

South Shore Health Location: Randolph, MA (office in Weymouth, MA; hybrid or fully remote within MA)

(office in Weymouth, MA; hybrid or fully remote within MA) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on Epic Resolute Hospital Billing for one of Southeastern Massachusetts’s leading healthcare systems. You’ll design workflows, configure the system, document changes, and train staff, with flexible options to work in-office, hybrid, or fully remote as long as you live in Massachusetts.

Employer: May Institute

Location: Randolph, MA | Hybrid

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$70,000

Help a nonprofit leader in autism and developmental disability services turn data into action. You’ll build Tableau dashboards, reports, and visualizations, support data quality and integration, and work across teams—plus get strong benefits, PTO, and tuition/loan support.

Employer: RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

Location: Randolph, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead cybersecurity for a major transportation and logistics company. This is a hands-on leadership role owning security strategy, incident response, risk management, and tools across Microsoft/Azure environments, with a preference for candidates holding CISSP/CISM and 7+ years of experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often flex for the right person. Share this with a friend who’s in IT and looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.