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🎓 Randolph, MA Education Jobs with Multiple Openings
Randolph has some strong education roles open right now, from early childhood to special education and clinical nurse education. If you’re looking to teach, mentor, or support learners, these are worth a look.
Special Education Teacher – $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: May Institute – May Center School
- Location: Randolph, MA (also hiring for Mansfield, MA)
- Salary: $65,000–$94,000
- Type: Full-time
Lead your own classroom for students with autism and developmental disabilities where you never teach alone. You’ll get daily support from BCBAs, speech therapists, OTs, and more, plus options for tuition-covered Master’s in Severe Special Education, license support, clear promotion paths, and strong benefits.
Clinical Professional Development Specialist – Birthing & Mother Infant Units
- Employer: South Shore Health
- Location: Based near Randolph, MA (South Shore region)
- Salary: Low–mid $100Ks, commensurate with experience
- Type: Full-time
High-impact role for an experienced RN to design and lead education for Birthing & Mother Infant Unit nurses. You’ll handle orientation, competency programs, and evidence-based practice projects, acting as an expert educator and mentor; birthing unit experience and MSN are strongly preferred, with relocation help available.
Certified Childcare Teachers (Infant, Toddler, Preschool)
- Employer: Kids & Company – Inspire Early Education (Inspire Randolph)
- Location: 647 North Main Street, Randolph, MA 02368
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Multiple certified teacher roles (infant, toddler, preschool) in a play-based, early childhood center. You’ll create warm, safe classrooms, support children’s growth, and work with a team that offers benefits, PTO, holidays, 401(k), childcare discounts, and promotion-from-within culture.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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