🚨 Domestic violence suspect arrested after two Trinity assaults

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that Alexander Wright Jarrell, 35, has been arrested in connection with two assault cases in Trinity.

On September 30, 2026 , deputies responded to an assault on Finch Farm Road, Trinity . The suspect had left, but a victim with injuries was found and evidence collected.

, deputies responded to an assault on . The suspect had left, but a victim with injuries was found and evidence collected. After investigating, deputies obtained warrants for Jarrell for misdemeanor assault on a female , misdemeanor crime of domestic violence , and felony assault by strangulation .

, , and . On October 26, 2026 , deputies responded to another reported assault on Parrish Farm Road, Trinity . They determined Jarrell had broken into a home and assaulted a victim , who had visible injuries. More evidence was collected.

, deputies responded to another reported assault on . They determined Jarrell had , who had visible injuries. More evidence was collected. Additional warrants were issued for felony breaking and entering to terrorize, felony assault by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female, and misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

On November 13, 2026, Greensboro Police Department located and arrested Jarrell. He was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center and given no bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Randolph County District Court on December 1, 2026.