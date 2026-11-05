Sleeping bag donations needed for homeless residents

The Randolph County Veterans Services Office is collecting new or gently used sleeping bags in clean, good condition to help people experiencing homelessness as colder weather approaches. Donations can be dropped off at Randolph County Veteran Services, which hopes to be fully moved back into its regular office by Friday afternoon, 2026-11-13; residents are asked for patience during this transition.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Randolph County, NC Veterans Services Office