🚧 Randleman, NC Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Randleman’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. If you’re good with tools and don’t mind getting a little dirty, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crowder Constructors Inc

Crowder Constructors Inc Location: Randleman, NC (heavy construction projects across the Southeast)

(heavy construction projects across the Southeast) Category: Construction & Skilled Trades – Electrical

Construction & Skilled Trades – Electrical Type: Full-time (travel may be required)

Work on big infrastructure jobs like bridges, dams, and water/wastewater plants. You’ll read electrical drawings, install conduit and wiring, hook up motors and panels, and test systems. Crowder offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid time off, training, and more).

Employer: Crowder Constructors Inc

Crowder Constructors Inc Location: Randleman, NC (multi-state project travel possible)

(multi-state project travel possible) Category: Construction & Skilled Trades – Electrical

Construction & Skilled Trades – Electrical Type: Full-time

Great fit if you’re newer to the trade and want to learn on the job. You’ll help pull wire, bend conduit, move materials, and assist with installs under supervision. Same strong benefits as above, plus career-based training and educational assistance. Spanish-friendly description is also provided in the posting.

Employer: PowerSecure Inc.

Location: Randleman, NC

Category: Construction & Skilled Trades – Industrial Painting

Construction & Skilled Trades – Industrial Painting Type: Full-time

Intermediate-level industrial painting role using air-assisted airless spray guns on metal parts. You’ll prep surfaces, mix coatings, run spray equipment, and check finish quality in a fast-paced manufacturing setting. Requires 3–5 years’ experience and comfort working around heavy equipment and paint fumes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.