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🏥 Randallstown Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles, Up to $67/hr
Randallstown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and care centers hiring across skill levels. Here are a few solid options if you want to work in care close to home.
Wellness Nurse RN
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: Randallstown, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide one-on-one, compassionate nursing care for residents, focusing on comfort, dignity, and wellness. Great fit if you’re an RN who enjoys personalized care plans and working closely with a medical team.
Peer Review Coordinator (RN)
- Employer: LifeBridge Health – Northwest Hospital
- Location: Randallstown, MD
- Type: Other (likely full-time, hospital-based)
- Salary: $43.33–$67.91/hour, based on experience
RN role focused on quality of care and peer review, not bedside assignments. You’ll coordinate case reviews, track data, and support patient safety and quality committees. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, pension, tuition reimbursement, generous PTO, and free parking.
Patient Transporter (Full and Part Time)
- Employer: Crothall Healthcare (Compass Group)
- Location: Northwest Hospital, Randallstown, MD
- Type: Full-time and Part-time
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Help move patients safely around the hospital using wheelchairs and other equipment—perfect if you have customer service experience and want to get your foot in the door in healthcare. Multiple shifts, plus access to benefits for both full-time and part-time staff (health programs, discounts, and more; full-time adds medical, dental, vision, and insurance options).
If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—local roles like this can go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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