🏥 Randallstown Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Tech Roles Hiring

Randallstown’s hospital scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses and techs. If you’re in healthcare and want steady hours or a travel contract, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

White Glove Placement, Inc. Location: Randallstown, MD

Type: Full-time, Travel Nursing Contract (14 weeks)

Shift: 3x12 Nights

3x12 Estimated gross weekly pay: $2,124–$2,199

Travel RN role in an Observation Unit at a leading local facility. Comes with weekly pay, recruiter support, health benefits for eligible staff, and the chance to build strong telemetry and acute-care skills.

Employer: LifeBridge Health – Northwest Hospital

Location: Randallstown, MD

Type: Listed as Internship (lead RN role)

Listed as (lead RN role) Pay range: $40.12–$62.94/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000

Lead a 20-bed Observation unit where most patients stay under 24 hours. Great fit if you have 1–3 years RN experience, strong ACLS/telemetry skills, and want leadership duties plus full benefits and tuition help.

Employer: LifeBridge Health – Northwest Hospital

Location: Randallstown, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay range: $20.00–$27.29/hour (based on experience)

Support patients before and after surgery alongside nurses and physicians. Ideal if you have 1–3 years’ experience, Maryland CNA (CNA-I or II), and BLS, and want strong benefits, PTO, and free on-site parking.

Employer: LifeBridge Health – Northwest Hospital

Location: Randallstown, MD

Type: Other (hospital-based role)

Other (hospital-based role) Pay range: $20.00–$33.17/hour (based on experience)

Hospital pharmacy role mixing med prep, IV admixtures, and unit dose work. Best for techs with 1–3 years’ experience, a Maryland Pharmacy Tech license or eligibility, and pharm tech certification (or MD intern license) who want tuition help and retirement benefits.

Employer: LifeBridge Health – Northwest Hospital

Location: Randallstown, MD

Type: Other (staff RN)

Other (staff RN) Pay range: $37.15–$57.58/hour (based on experience)

Inpatient Behavioral Health and 4A units plus psych areas in the ER, caring for adults (and sometimes youth) in acute psychiatric crisis. Good match if you have at least 1 year RN experience, like fast-paced work, and want cross-training across multiple psych settings.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same hospital.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.