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Rancho Santa Margarita
Kids can earn free burger by reading books
6 days ago
The OC Public Libraries' Cover to Cover Club is offering young readers a free In-N-Out hamburger or cheeseburger for reading 5 books or 300 minutes between now and November 14, 2026. Children can join the program at the Rancho Santa Margarita Library by asking a librarian how to take part.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Rancho Santa Margarita - Local Government
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