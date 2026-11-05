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Rancho Santa Margarita

Kids can earn free burger by reading books

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcBWD_1GpesxIE00

The OC Public Libraries' Cover to Cover Club is offering young readers a free In-N-Out hamburger or cheeseburger for reading 5 books or 300 minutes between now and November 14, 2026. Children can join the program at the Rancho Santa Margarita Library by asking a librarian how to take part.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Rancho Santa Margarita - Local Government

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