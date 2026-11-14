Rancho Palos Verdes is busy with visitors and locals eating out, working out, and enjoying the coast. If you’re looking for steady hours and tips or a foot in the resort world, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Terranea Resort

Terranea Resort Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.65/hour

Help keep the fitness center at Terranea Resort running smoothly by cleaning equipment, setting up classes, and greeting guests. You’ll stay active on your feet, use a golf cart on property, and get PTO, sick time, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: $16.90/hour

Join the back-of-house crew, prepping ingredients, cooking, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and want flexible hours plus an employee discount.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Type: Part-time to full-time ( 20–40 hours/week )

Part-time to full-time ( ) Pay: from $17.00/hour

Take orders, serve food and drinks, and keep guests happy in a busy dining setting. Great if you have some restaurant or customer service experience and want tips, flexible scheduling, and an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.