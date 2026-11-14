Rancho Palos Verdes neighbors are giving away some handy free items, from workout gear to garden supplies. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Gold's Gym treadmill

Condition: Good condition; incline does not work

Features: Digital display, control panel, foldable for easier storage

Location: Point Vicente, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A solid Gold's Gym treadmill that still runs well for regular walking or running, but the incline feature is not working. It has a digital display and control panel so you can track your workout, and it folds up to save space when not in use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mickey Mouse umbrella stroller

Condition: Not stated (offered FREE)

Features: Compact, Disney and heart pattern, folds for easy storage or hanging

Location: Eastview South, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This compact umbrella stroller has a cute Mickey Mouse and heart pattern. It folds up small, making it easy to toss in the car, store in a closet, or even hang when not in use.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mix of flower pots, flower boxes, and some succulents

Condition: Some pots/boxes empty, some with succulents

Location: 321 N. Trotwood Ave, San Pedro, CA (shared with Eastview South / San Pedro neighbors)

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor is clearing out flower pots and flower boxes, with a mix of empty containers and some planted with succulents. These are set out free for neighbors to take what they like.

The post notes they are free today, Thursday, Nov 12th, and you can just come by and take what you want at the address listed.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, it’s best to reach out or stop by soon—freebies in Rancho Palos Verdes and nearby San Pedro tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.