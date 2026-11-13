The Palos Verdes Nature Preserve, including Abalone Cove Park and Reserve, is closed due to rain and may stay closed for up to 48 hours or more for public safety and to prevent more trail erosion. For current trail conditions and closure updates, visit the Trail Conditions & Alerts page or call Open Space Management at 310-491-5775.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Rancho Palos Verdes – Government