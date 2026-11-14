Road repairs will take place on Palos Verdes Drive South in the landslide area from November 16–18, 2026, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should expect delays, consider using other routes, and, if traveling through the area, drive slowly, yield to workers, and follow all traffic controls.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Rancho Palos Verdes – Government