Pet Adoption Event at Eastview Park Nov. 7

Pedro Pet Pals will host a cat and dog adoption event at Eastview Park on November 7, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Residents can meet adoptable pets and visit local vendors while looking to give an animal a forever home. More information: https://t.co/4XOa3YFtSE

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Palos Verdes