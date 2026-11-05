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Rancho Palos Verdes

Pet Adoption Event at Eastview Park Nov. 7

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P50HU_1GobKJ0000

Pedro Pet Pals will host a cat and dog adoption event at Eastview Park on November 7, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Residents can meet adoptable pets and visit local vendors while looking to give an animal a forever home. More information: https://t.co/4XOa3YFtSE

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Palos Verdes

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