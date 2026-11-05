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Los Angeles County

Free sandbag events ahead of winter storms

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5BtJ_1GobKGaN00

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) will host free community sandbag distribution events across 11 LA County locations from November 7 to November 28, 2026 to help residents prepare for heavy El Niño rain. Each resident can receive up to 25 free pre-filled sandbags to protect homes from flooding, mud, and debris flow, with a drive-up option available at some sites. Residents are urged to check the schedule to find a location near them.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Rancho Palos Verdes

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