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Rancho Palos Verdes

⚠️ Nov 11: City Hall closed, parks open for Veterans Day

4 days ago
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⚠️ Veterans Day: City Hall closed, parks open

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall will be closed to the public for Veterans Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Parks: Open for their regular hours.
  • Trash collection: No changes to your regular pickup schedule.
  • Street sweeping: No changes to the regular schedule.

Planning construction work on the holiday?

  • You must get a Special Construction Permit by November 9.
  • Permit details and application requirements are available on the City website (PDF).
  • Minor repairs, maintenance, and landscaping that don’t need a building permit are allowed on legal holidays.

Questions? Contact the Community Development Department at 310-544-5228 or planning@rpvca.gov.

More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day Closure

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