undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rancho Palos Verdes
⚠️ Nov 11: City Hall closed, parks open for Veterans Day
4 days ago
⚠️ Veterans Day: City Hall closed, parks open
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall will be closed to the public for Veterans Day.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Parks: Open for their regular hours.
- Trash collection: No changes to your regular pickup schedule.
- Street sweeping: No changes to the regular schedule.
Planning construction work on the holiday?
- You must get a Special Construction Permit by November 9.
- Permit details and application requirements are available on the City website (PDF).
- Minor repairs, maintenance, and landscaping that don’t need a building permit are allowed on legal holidays.
Questions? Contact the Community Development Department at 310-544-5228 or planning@rpvca.gov.
More Info: Calendar • Veterans Day Closure
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.