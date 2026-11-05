⚠️ Nov 11: City Hall closed, parks open for Veterans Day

⚠️ Veterans Day: City Hall closed, parks open

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, Rancho Palos Verdes City Hall will be closed to the public for Veterans Day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Parks : Open for their regular hours .

: Open for their . Trash collection : No changes to your regular pickup schedule.

: to your regular pickup schedule. Street sweeping: No changes to the regular schedule.

Planning construction work on the holiday?

You must get a Special Construction Permit by November 9 .

. Permit details and application requirements are available on the City website (PDF).

(PDF). Minor repairs, maintenance, and landscaping that don’t need a building permit are allowed on legal holidays.

Questions? Contact the Community Development Department at 310-544-5228 or planning@rpvca.gov.