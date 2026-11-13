Rancho Mirage has some very sweet cats hoping to find their forever homes. All of these kitties are with Desert Catopia and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 10-week-old baby

10-week-old Gender: Male

Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Desert Catopia

Location: Rancho Mirage, CA

About Max:

Max is a super lovable little boy who adapts easily to new situations. He loves kids and already has experience with dogs, which makes him a great choice for a busy family home. He’s playful and active, especially with wand toys and other interactive games. He enjoys playing on his own or with his buddy Ziggy.

If you’re looking for a friendly, outgoing kitten who can fit into many types of homes, Max could be your match.

👉 Meet Max and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue & White

Gray/Blue & White Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Desert Catopia

Location: Rancho Mirage, CA

About Ziggy:

Ziggy is a gentle soul who can be a little shy at first, but once he knows you, he turns into a purring, biscuit-making machine. He loves to be held and will happily make “air biscuits” while he purrs. Ziggy enjoys interactive play and loves playing with his friend Max.

He has experience with small children and other kittens, so he may do well in a home with kids or another friendly cat.

👉 Meet Ziggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: Desert Catopia

Location: Rancho Mirage, CA

About Skittles:

Skittles is a cuddle buddy in the making. She loves to sleep with her human, enjoys wand play, and is very motivated by treats and food. You can win her over quickly with toys and snacks.

She will purr when held, but she especially likes to lay next to you and be petted, making her a great companion for someone who wants a close but slightly independent friend.

👉 Meet Skittles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: White & Orange/Red

White & Orange/Red Shelter: Desert Catopia (came from Kittyland)

(came from Kittyland) Location: Rancho Mirage, CA

About Sherbet:

Sherbet has been waiting a long time for his forever home. He first came in as a kitten and was adopted, but was returned because the resident cat in the home was aggressive toward him. His previous family said only good things about him: he’s very friendly and great with kids and adults.

Sherbet deserves a calm, loving home where he can feel safe and appreciated. If you’re looking for a sweet, social adult cat, Sherbet would love a second chance.

👉 Meet Sherbet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Desert Catopia

Location: Rancho Mirage, CA

About Lucifer:

Don’t let the name fool you—Lucifer is described as a charming, lovable bundle of affection. He’s very affectionate and adventurous and has lived in a home for most of his life. He was surrendered only because his person had to move and couldn’t take their cats along.

If you want a social, people-loving cat who’s used to home life, Lucifer would be happy to meet you.

👉 Meet Lucifer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rancho Mirage, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats from Desert Catopia. Share this with friends and family so these kitties can find the loving homes they deserve.

For the most current info or to ask questions, contact Desert Catopia through their Adopt-a-Pet listings.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.