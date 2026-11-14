Rancho Cucamonga’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, people, and good food or coffee, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $28.00 per hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet insurance, paid vacation, sick pay, store discounts

Lead a busy café, coach baristas, and help run day-to-day operations while staying close to the guests. Good fit if you love coffee, like leading a team, and want solid benefits with room to grow.

Employer: Barboni's Pizza

Barboni's Pizza Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week , plus possible on-call)

(about , plus possible on-call) Pay: From $16.90 per hour

Perks: Flexible schedule

Take orders, run the register, and help keep the dining area clean in a casual pizza spot. Great for someone who can work weekends and holidays and wants a steady side job with customer contact.

Employer: The Mad Claw

The Mad Claw Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA Type: Full-time or Part-time (3–5 days/week)

Pay: $16.90 – $20.00 per hour , plus daily cash tips

, plus daily cash tips Perks: Employee discount, consistent schedule

Work every station in a fast-paced kitchen, handle prep and cooking, and help lead during busy dinner rushes. Best for someone with 1+ year kitchen experience who can work nights and weekends and likes a tight, supportive team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same place. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Rancho.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.