Rancho Cucamonga has some solid hands-on and leadership roles open right now in manufacturing and production. Good mix of entry-level and skilled work, all on-site.

Employer: M & G Jewelers

M & G Jewelers Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (occasional OT)

Full-time, Monday–Friday (occasional OT) Pay: $30.00–$38.00 per hour (higher range for certified watchmakers)

(higher range for certified watchmakers) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (after 60 days), 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick leave

Work on everything from basic watches to luxury brands, handling quartz and mechanical movements, chronographs, and case refinishing. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, know Swiss/Japanese movements, and want steady hours with strong benefits.

Employer: R Collectives / Radiance Collective

R Collectives / Radiance Collective Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $19.00–$22.00 per hour, up to $23.00 based on performance

Entry-level packing and shipping role where you pick, pack, wrap, and label orders so they ship safely. They provide paid training and step-by-step coaching—you just need open availability, comfort standing through shifts, and willingness to work weekends/early mornings.

Employer: EMD Specialty Materials

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga, CA Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, on-site Pay: $80,000–$100,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off

Lead and support Quality Assurance and Inspection teams, manage ISO 9001 systems, audits, and customer complaints in a specialty materials environment. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years in QA or manufacturing, know SPC/SQC, and want a higher-responsibility role with strong pay.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.