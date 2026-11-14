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🏭 Rancho Cucamonga Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Rancho Cucamonga has some solid hands-on and leadership roles open right now in manufacturing and production. Good mix of entry-level and skilled work, all on-site.
Watch Maker
- Employer: M & G Jewelers
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday (occasional OT)
- Pay: $30.00–$38.00 per hour (higher range for certified watchmakers)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision (after 60 days), 401(k) with match, paid vacation, sick leave
Work on everything from basic watches to luxury brands, handling quartz and mechanical movements, chronographs, and case refinishing. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, know Swiss/Japanese movements, and want steady hours with strong benefits.
Order Prep Associate
- Employer: R Collectives / Radiance Collective
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $19.00–$22.00 per hour, up to $23.00 based on performance
Entry-level packing and shipping role where you pick, pack, wrap, and label orders so they ship safely. They provide paid training and step-by-step coaching—you just need open availability, comfort standing through shifts, and willingness to work weekends/early mornings.
Assistant Quality Manager
- Employer: EMD Specialty Materials
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $80,000–$100,000 per year
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off
Lead and support Quality Assurance and Inspection teams, manage ISO 9001 systems, audits, and customer complaints in a specialty materials environment. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years in QA or manufacturing, know SPC/SQC, and want a higher-responsibility role with strong pay.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while these roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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