Rancho Cucamonga has some solid logistics roles right now, from entry-level packing to higher-paid inventory control. Most of these are full-time, on-site, and great if you like fast-paced, hands-on work.

Employer: Bolthouse Farms (Generous Brands)

Bolthouse Farms (Generous Brands) Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM)

Pay: $26–$29.50/hour

You’ll handle MRO inventory for a busy beverage facility—tracking parts, doing cycle counts, fixing inventory errors, and supporting maintenance. Good fit if you have 2+ years inventory/parts experience, can lift 50 lbs, work in cold environments, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Radiance Collective

Radiance Collective Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: $19–$22/hour

Pick, pack, and ship orders for an online resale business that sells handbags and accessories nationwide. No experience needed, but you must handle 5:00 AM–1:00 PM training (Wed–Sun), stand all shift, have open availability for any shift after training, and be okay with a background check.

Employer: Radiance Collective

Radiance Collective Location: 11819 Foothill Blvd, STE B302, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Type: Full-time, entry level

Pay: $22/hour

Hands-on role pulling items, checking orders, and packing shipments after live online shows. Includes paid training, Wed–Sun, 5:00 AM–1:00 PM, then shift times change, so open availability is required. Good if you’re reliable, can stand all day, and like fast, detailed work.

Employer: Luxury Necessities

Luxury Necessities Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour (performance-based)

You’ll be first to handle new designer arrivals—receiving shipments, checking condition, scanning items, and prepping them for listings and live shows. Steady Wed–Sun, 5:00 AM–1:00 PM schedule, with paid training and lots of detail work with high-value products.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—early applicants often get seen first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.