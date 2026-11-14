Rancho Cucamonga has some solid front-desk and office roles open right now, all with steady hours and in-person teams. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: M & G Jewelers

M & G Jewelers Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (in person)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA (in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Support the Operations Manager at a busy jewelry and watch repair facility. You’ll track repairs, order parts, talk with clients and vendors, and keep inventory organized. Comes with health, dental, vision, paid time off, and 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Rancho West Animal Hospital

Rancho West Animal Hospital Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (in person)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA (in person) Type: Full-time & Part-time (20–40 hours/week)

(20–40 hours/week) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour (based on experience)

Be the first smile clients see when they bring in their pets. You’ll greet owners, schedule visits, answer phones, take payments, and keep records updated in a fast-paced clinic. Offers health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan, and employee discount on services.

Employer: Cerenzia Foods, Inc

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (in person)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA (in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Help upper management with phones, filing, scheduling, reports, and letters at a local food company. You’ll use Word, Excel, and QuickBooks, and may sometimes lift up to 50 lbs to deliver products. Includes an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.