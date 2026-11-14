Rancho Cucamonga has a nice mix of clinic, imaging, and home‑care roles right now. Good options if you want flexible hours or to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $25.00 – $42.00 per hour

Schedule: Varied; Mon–Fri 8:00am–9:30pm, Sat/Sun 7:30am–4:00pm (shift variations)

This role is all about high‑quality MRI imaging and patient care in a busy outpatient setting. You’ll use advanced MRI tech, work with a supportive team, and get access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.

Employer: Inland Empire Pediatric Cardiology

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Type: Part-time / very limited hours (in person)

Part-time / very limited hours (in person) Hours: 4–8 hours per week (Thursday morning & Friday afternoon)

(Thursday morning & Friday afternoon) Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour

Great if you want a small, steady side gig in a specialty clinic. You’ll room patients, take vitals, update EHRs, and support the cardiology team with both clinical and front‑office tasks.

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (home visits)

Type: Contract

Pay: $36.95 – $44.50 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Perfect if you like autonomy and assessment work. You’ll visit clients at home, complete detailed initial RN assessments, build care plans, and document in EHRs—no ongoing shift care, just evaluations and coordination.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.