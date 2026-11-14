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Rancho Cucamonga
🏥 Rancho Cucamonga Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Flexible Roles
2 days ago
Rancho Cucamonga has a nice mix of clinic, imaging, and home‑care roles right now. Good options if you want flexible hours or to pick up extra shifts.
MRI Technologist (Part Time)
- Employer: RadNet
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $42.00 per hour
- Schedule: Varied; Mon–Fri 8:00am–9:30pm, Sat/Sun 7:30am–4:00pm (shift variations)
This role is all about high‑quality MRI imaging and patient care in a busy outpatient setting. You’ll use advanced MRI tech, work with a supportive team, and get access to benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.
Medical Assistant (Pediatric Cardiology)
- Employer: Inland Empire Pediatric Cardiology
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- Type: Part-time / very limited hours (in person)
- Hours: 4–8 hours per week (Thursday morning & Friday afternoon)
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00 per hour
Great if you want a small, steady side gig in a specialty clinic. You’ll room patients, take vitals, update EHRs, and support the cardiology team with both clinical and front‑office tasks.
Non-Medical Home Care RN – Initial Assessments Only
- Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (home visits)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $36.95 – $44.50 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Perfect if you like autonomy and assessment work. You’ll visit clients at home, complete detailed initial RN assessments, build care plans, and document in EHRs—no ongoing shift care, just evaluations and coordination.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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