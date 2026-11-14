Rancho Cucamonga has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, from field sales to live streaming and design consulting. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Reyes Beverage Group Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (covers Fontana, Rialto, and nearby San Bernardino County cities)

(covers Fontana, Rialto, and nearby San Bernardino County cities) Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday)

(Monday–Friday) Pay: $26.50/hour + monthly car and mileage reimbursement

Field-based outside sales role calling on chain retail and off-premise accounts to grow a wine and spirits portfolio. Good fit if you enjoy being on the road, building store relationships, and driving sales results with clear goals and metrics.

Employer: Purrfect Shutters Inc

Location: Based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA (Inland Empire & Orange County, some LA & San Diego)

Based in (Inland Empire & Orange County, some LA & San Diego) Type: Part-time , mostly Monday–Friday, weekends optional

, mostly Monday–Friday, weekends optional Pay: From $16.90/hour or commission (whichever is higher)

Run in-home design consultations that the company books for you, measure windows, build quotes, and close deals. Commission tiers reward higher sales, mileage is reimbursed, and there’s training plus a path to move into full-time as you grow.

Employer: Whatnot

Location: Rancho Cucamonga, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Other (hourly + commission)

(hourly + commission) Pay: From $200/day + potential 10% commission incentive

Host live product streams and events, engage with 100+ viewers, and manage social media and customer messages. Ideal if you already have at least a year of Whatnot streaming experience and can confidently sell and present on camera for long sessions.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.