Rancho Cucamonga has some very cute kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are at the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center

Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center Phone: (909) 466-7387

Barbara is a tiny gray/blue baby who’s looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. At her age, she’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience as she learns all about the world.

👉 Meet BARBARA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center

Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center Phone: (909) 466-7387

Gregory is a sleek black baby boy. Like most young kittens, he’ll do best in a home that can give him playtime, social time, and a safe indoor space as he grows.

👉 Meet GREGORY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center

Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center Phone: (909) 466-7387

Melissa is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a striking coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good house manners.

👉 Meet MELISSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center

Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center Phone: (909) 466-7387

Jacob is another adorable black baby boy, ready to grow up in a caring home. He’ll need kitten-safe toys, regular vet care, and lots of love.

👉 Meet JACOB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rancho Cucamonga, CA, consider visiting the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center or calling (909) 466-7387 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.