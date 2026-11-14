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🐱 Sweet Rancho Cucamonga Kittens Ready for Adoption
Rancho Cucamonga has some very cute kittens hoping to find loving homes. All of these babies are at the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center and are ready to meet you.
BARBARA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (909) 466-7387
Barbara is a tiny gray/blue baby who’s looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. At her age, she’ll need gentle handling, playtime, and patience as she learns all about the world.
👉 Meet BARBARA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GREGORY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (909) 466-7387
Gregory is a sleek black baby boy. Like most young kittens, he’ll do best in a home that can give him playtime, social time, and a safe indoor space as he grows.
👉 Meet GREGORY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MELISSA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (909) 466-7387
Melissa is a young tortoiseshell kitten with a striking coat. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her new family and learn good house manners.
👉 Meet MELISSA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JACOB
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center
- Phone: (909) 466-7387
Jacob is another adorable black baby boy, ready to grow up in a caring home. He’ll need kitten-safe toys, regular vet care, and lots of love.
👉 Meet JACOB and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Rancho Cucamonga, CA, consider visiting the Rancho Cucamonga Animal Care and Adoption Center or calling (909) 466-7387 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.